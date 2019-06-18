Acore Nabs $556M Fund, $2B Mandates For Real Estate Debt

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Acore Capital has snapped up $556 million for its first-ever commingled discretionary fund focused on real estate debt investments, while separately taking in $2 billion in additional capital destined for similar opportunities, the company said Tuesday. Acore said contributions to its new Acore Credit IV fund came from public and private pension plans, insurance companies, investment advisers and foundations and family offices throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The fund has already made 19 investments, representing $308 million of the fund's total equity capital, Acore said. "We are pleased to complete our inaugural commingled fund and grateful for...

