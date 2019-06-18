Pa. Justices Set New Work Product Rule In Defamation Case

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday that emails a hospital's attorney sent to a public relations consultant are not protected by attorney-client privilege in a doctor's defamation suit, but the justices created a new rule regarding the so-called work product doctrine that they said could apply in this situation. In a unanimous ruling, the state's highest court weighed in on a discovery fight in a defamation suit lodged by cardiologist Dr. George R. BouSamra alleging Excela Westmoreland Hospital had wrongly revoked his hospital privileges after falsely accusing him of performing hundreds of unnecessary stent procedures. The justices ruled that emails an Excela attorney sent to...

