Pa. Justices Allow Surgery Risk Evidence In Med Mal Cases

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that evidence regarding the risks of a surgery can be admissible in medical malpractice cases, reasoning that although there is a potential for such evidence to mislead a jury, excluding it would be even more unfair. In a 5-2 ruling, the state’s highest court reinstated a jury verdict clearing Dr. Evan Shikora and a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital in a suit accusing the health care providers of botching a hysterectomy that caused patient Lanette Mitchell’s bowel to be severed. A Superior Court panel found in March 2017 that the trial judge was wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS