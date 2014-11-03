Tyco Inks $5M Deal In Technicians' Meal Break Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Tyco Electronics Corp. has agreed to pay $4.9 million to settle a class action brought by workers who say the electronics company violated California labor law by automatically deducting pay for 30-minute meal breaks regardless of whether they were actually taken. The former and current workers asked a California federal judge Monday to sign off on the deal, which includes about $3,815 in recovery for each class member and $1.6 million in attorney fees. The settlement, which covers about 1,300 workers, was reached during a 2018 mediation after Tyco asked the Ninth Circuit to consider whether a lower court properly certified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS