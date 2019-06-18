One Aviation Floats Ch. 11 Sale To Lender After Plan Stalls

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Airplane manufacturer One Aviation sought approval late Monday for bidding procedures governing a Chapter 11 sale of assets to its bankruptcy lender, days after creditors and the U.S. trustee called out the company for not moving swiftly enough toward its proposed equity swap. In its motion, One Aviation Corp. proposed a sale process with debtor-in-possession lender and prepetition secured debt holder Citiking International US LLC serving as a stalking horse bidder with a $17 million credit bid, apparently abandoning the prepackaged plan it had filed at the outset of its Chapter 11 case in October 2018. The bidding procedures call for an...

