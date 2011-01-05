Biggest Health And Life Sci Rulings Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2019 saw an extraordinary eruption of important court decisions likely to leave lasting marks on the opioid crisis, the False Claims Act, the Affordable Care Act and Medicare reimbursement. Here, Law360 takes stock of consequential health care and life sciences rulings that lawyers need to know. Judges Unleash Opioid Cases The gravity of ubiquitous litigation targeting sellers of prescription opioids became increasingly apparent in recent months as rulings cleared the way for trailblazing trials and revealed jarring new details about alleged drugmaker misconduct. "This spring in particular has seen a burst of momentum in the opioid litigation,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS