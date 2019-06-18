Texas Panel Tells Trial Judge It's Time To Enter Judgment

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Fourteenth Court of Appeals chastised a Houston trial court judge on Tuesday for an eight-month delay in entering judgment on a jury's verdict in a breach of contract case, saying the delay is “unreasonable and constitutes an abuse of discretion.” The appellate judges wrote that Harris County District Court Judge Ursula A. Hall knows the motion from ABC Assembly LLC to enter judgment in its favor is pending because she held two hearings on the motion, including one in October, when she said she expected to rule by the end of the month. According to the opinion, a jury awarded ABC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS