FHFA, Wells Fargo Agree To Put Suit Over $1B RMBS On Hold

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency has agreed to pause its lawsuit against Wells Fargo over $1 billion in pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securities purchased by Freddie Mac, a truce that means the agency will proceed first with its Second Circuit fight to have the case's claims excluded from a related $165 million settlement. In New York federal court filings on Monday, the FHFA and Wells Fargo Securities LLC stipulated to a stay of all deadlines and proceedings in the federal regulator's suit, which was brought on behalf of Freddie Mac earlier this month and alleges that the mortgage giant was misled about...

