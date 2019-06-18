Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Maryland Court Mulls Rescinding Census Question Ruling

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge said Tuesday he would need some rest before deciding whether to put aside, based on new evidence, his previous judgment in a challenge to the Trump administration’s plans to add a question to the 2020 census about citizenship.

U.S. District Judge George Hazel seemed wary of taking back his previous judgment in order to let the challengers have a second whack at proving the government violated the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by aiming to cut the influence of Hispanic voters.

“This is an interesting enough issue, and I want to sleep on it,” Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®