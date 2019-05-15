Water District Withdraws 9th Circ. Appeal Over Tribe's Share

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has granted the Central Arizona Water Conservation District's request to drop its appeal of a ruling requiring the district to deliver 10,000 acre-feet of additional water to the Ak-Chin Indian Community each year there is enough to spare. In a short order on Monday, the court granted the water district's request to voluntarily abandon its appeal. The district in May had challenged an order by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell that instructed it to provide the additional water any year the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior says there is enough to do so. In deciding...

