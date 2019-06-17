Interior Hit With FOIA Suit Over Sage-Grouse Docs

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A conservation group sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in D.C. federal court Monday, claiming the agency has failed to provide it with requested documents relating to the potential influence of the oil and gas industry on the roll-back of protections for the greater sage-grouse. Western Values Project says it requested documents under the Freedom of Information Act from the DOI, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management regarding agency officials' communications with oil and gas industry representatives during the period in which the agency was working on changes to the sage-grouse protection plan....

