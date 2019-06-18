9th Circ. Got Cost-Sharing Right In Altera V. Commissioner

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- On June 7, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit released its long-awaited opinion in Altera Corp. v. Commissioner.[1] Like its predecessor, the new panel chosen after Judge Stephen Reinhardt’s death reversed the U.S. Tax Court and held that the regulation requiring multinationals that enter into a qualified cost-sharing agreement, or QCSA, to share the cost of employee stock options is valid.[2] The issue in Altera has been litigated repeatedly. In Xilinx Inc. v. Commissioner, the Tax Court held that a previous regulation requiring that all costs be shared, including the cost of stock options, was invalid because it conflicted with the governing arm’s-length...

