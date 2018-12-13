Feds' Denial On SEC Coordination Doesn't Impress Judge

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge was unimpressed with one prosecutor's word that he did not use the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gather criminal evidence against hedge fund co-founder Jason Rhodes, saying Tuesday he wants a full account of coordination between the civil agency and the criminal trial team. Rhodes is charged with defrauding investors in Sentinel Growth Fund Management LLC of more than $19 million, but his attorneys argued at a hearing last month that those charges were improperly built on an SEC civil investigation. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman challenged prosecutors at the time to disavow "excessive coordination"...

