Full Caster Semenya Decision Shows CAS Panel Struggle

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday released its full reasoning from a decision announced last month to uphold controversial rules limiting the level of testosterone female athletes can have to compete in certain track events, revealing that the panel found the preponderance of scientific evidence backed the rules despite serious questions. South African middle-distance runner and Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and Athletics South Africa challenged the rules adopted by the International Association of Athletics Federations last year, alleging that the rules discriminate on the basis of sex and gender and target women who do not fit a stereotypical...

