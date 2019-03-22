Berman Tabacco To Lead Housekeeper Accounting Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Monday appointed Berman Tabacco as the lead counsel out of a handful of contenders seeking to represent investors in a proposed class action accusing a housekeeping company of lying about its quarterly earnings. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno also approved Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP to be the liaison counsel, representing the lead plaintiff, Utah Retirement Systems, in its suit against Healthcare Services Group Inc., a company that provides housekeeping services to the health care industry. While the counsel appointments are final for now, Judge Robreno noted in his order that he may reconsider his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS