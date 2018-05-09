7-Eleven Reaches $2M Settlement Over Background Checks

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- 7-Eleven Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve claims that it violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act when it did background checks on nearly 60,000 prospective employees, according to a filing in California federal court Monday. The convenience store chain continues to deny "all wrongdoing," but has agreed to set up a settlement fund of $1,972,500. The money will be used to make payments to individuals who applied to work at 7-Eleven or for whom 7-Eleven obtained a consumer report or background check for another reason during the last two years. The company allegedly violated the FCRA by not...

