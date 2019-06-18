DOJ Talks Show Broadcast Definition Must Change, NAB Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Two days of discussion at the U.S. Department of Justice yielded further evidence that antitrust enforcers are needlessly stopping broadcast deals because they are clinging to an outdated view of how stations stack up against online platforms, the National Association of Broadcasters said in its latest comments to the regulator. Results from a DOJ workshop on competition in the broadcast industry last month further confirm that TV stations have been prevented from merging based on an old-fashioned belief that media outlets largely don't overlap in audience or advertisements, the broadcast industry's main trade group contended in comments filed Monday. "Workshop participants...

