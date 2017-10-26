Mass. Transit Hire May Be Based On 'Cronyism,' But Not Race

Law360, Boston (June 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- While “cronyism” may have played a role in a white applicant getting a job over a black employee of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, a federal judge ruled there is not enough evidence to suggest the decision was based on race, granting the transit system a win. In a judgement entered Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris suggested another applicant may have been the MBTA’s preferred choice for a supervisor role over Darry Henderson because the other applicant listed the transit authority’s human resources director and the HR director’s brother as references. The judge found statistics submitted by Henderson...

