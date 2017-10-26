Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Mass. Transit Hire May Be Based On 'Cronyism,' But Not Race

Law360, Boston (June 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- While “cronyism” may have played a role in a white applicant getting a job over a black employee of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, a federal judge ruled there is not enough evidence to suggest the decision was based on race, granting the transit system a win.

In a judgement entered Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris suggested another applicant may have been the MBTA’s preferred choice for a supervisor role over Darry Henderson because the other applicant listed the transit authority’s human resources director and the HR director’s brother as references.

The judge found statistics submitted by Henderson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®