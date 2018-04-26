DC Circ. Upholds SEC's Pay-To-Play Rule Over GOP Protest

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit affirmed Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's authority to implement a rule meant to address "pay-to-play" practices by which government officials managing public funds might hire investment advisers based on their political contributions. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rule at issue — approved by the SEC in 2016 — prevents brokers from seeking government business within two years of a political contribution. It was intended to complement the SEC's existing rule covering investment advisers, given concerns that investment advisers might sidestep the rule by relying on brokers acting as placement agents to make the political contributions instead....

