Avenatti To Face Fall Trial In $20M Nike Extortion Case

Law360, New York (June 18, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday set a November trial date for embattled attorney Michael Avenatti over allegations he tried to extort more than $20 million from Nike Inc. in exchange for keeping quiet about claims of employee misconduct at the sportswear company. At an afternoon conference in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said the trial for Avenatti would commence on Nov. 12. Avenatti, the former attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her suit against President Donald Trump over a hush-money agreement, was not present in the courtroom, but listened in by phone. Prosecutors say Avenatti threatened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS