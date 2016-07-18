Aerotek Can't Force Calif. PAGA Claims To Arbitration

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that staffing agency Aerotek Inc. can’t push a former worker’s Private Attorneys General Act claims into individual arbitration, saying the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Epic Systems decision doesn’t undercut the Ninth Circuit's precedent that representative claims under PAGA can’t be waived. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Monday rejected a request by Aerotek to force plaintiff Jaime Echevarria to individually arbitrate his state law PAGA claims, which came as part of the former temp worker’s suit alleging that he wasn’t properly paid for orientation hours. PAGA allows workers to seek monetary damages over violations...

