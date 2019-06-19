Doc Preserves Trial Win Over Failed Cancer Diagnosis Claims

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appeals court said Tuesday that a doctor was rightly freed from fraud claims in a trial over the failure to diagnose a man's leukemia, saying there was a complete lack of evidence for those claims. The appeals panel upheld a judge's decision to grant a directed verdict on fraudulent concealment in favor of Dr. Darla Liles over her care of patient Claude Fennell. That directed verdict came halfway through a March 2018 trial. Fennell was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, in May 2014, two months after Liles ordered bloodwork for him and didn't find the cancer....

