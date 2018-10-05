1st Circ. Says Insurer Should Cover Power Co. In Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday affirmed that Zurich American Insurance must fund Electricity Maine's defense of a proposed class action alleging it overbilled customers by about $35 million, saying a lower court correctly concluded the insurer has a duty to defend because the suit contains potentially covered negligence claims. Zurich had asserted that Electricity Maine's liability policies' threshold requirement of an accidental "occurrence" hasn't been satisfied because the underlying complaint revolves around allegations of excluded intentional wrongdoing by the retail electricity supplier. But a First Circuit panel said the state's broad duty-to-defend standard requires only the mere possibility — however remote...

