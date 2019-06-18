Debt Collection Co. Files Ch. 11 After Health Data Breach

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The parent company of a billing collections firm that has been blamed for a breach that exposed personal data from 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics Inc. patients filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York bankruptcy court on Monday, citing the consequences of the breach. Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau Inc., which operates the American Medical Collection Agency, said mounting costs from the fallout of the security incident — which together compromised personal data from about 20 million Quest customers, plus patients of lab testing companies LabCorp and BioReference Laboratories Inc. — have overwhelmed the company, causing it to slash its workforce from 113...

