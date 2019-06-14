Swift Ruling Vowed On Rule Requiring Drug Prices In TV Ads

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge is expected to decide in less than three weeks — a blazingly quick turnaround — on whether to block a new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule requiring drug prices in TV ads as the regulation’s effective date looms. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Monday signed off on an order expediting a case filed Friday by Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Amgen Inc. challenging the agency's rule requiring drugmakers to put the wholesale price of medications in ads. The companies asked for a stay on the rule but with its effective date, July 9, on...

