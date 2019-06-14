Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Swift Ruling Vowed On Rule Requiring Drug Prices In TV Ads

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge is expected to decide in less than three weeks — a blazingly quick turnaround — on whether to block a new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule requiring drug prices in TV ads as the regulation’s effective date looms.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Monday signed off on an order expediting a case filed Friday by Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Amgen Inc. challenging the agency's rule requiring drugmakers to put the wholesale price of medications in ads. The companies asked for a stay on the rule but with its effective date, July 9, on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 14, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®