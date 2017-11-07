Hawaii Hilton Co. Escapes Whistleblower Suit In 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has agreed with a Hawaii lower court's judgment favoring Hilton Grand Vacations Co. LLC in a whistleblower suit brought by a former employee, ruling that he was never actually fired by the timeshare company. Hilton Grand Vacations sales agent Jose Henao claims he was terminated from his job, in violation of Hawaii's Whistleblower Protection Act, because he complained to management about age discrimination. However, a three-member appellate court panel found that the two supervisors who purportedly let Henao go in fact had no right to fire him, agreeing with the Hilton Grand that he still is employed with...

