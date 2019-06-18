Fla. Jury Awards $70M Verdict To Couple In Asbestos Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A former laboratory technician at a biopharmaceutical company and his wife were awarded roughly $70 million by a Florida state jury Monday over claims he contracted mesothelioma from his exposure at work to asbestos-containing products sold by an equipment business. At the end of the roughly two-week trial before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jose M. Rodriguez, jurors issued that award against GEA Mechanical Equipment US Inc. after finding the company was negligent in distributing the allegedly contaminated products and failing to adequately warn plaintiff Charles Thornton of the related health hazards, court records show. The verdict included $50 million in damages for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS