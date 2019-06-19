Mass. Regulator Ready To Rumble On SEC Broker Standards

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts securities regulator William F. Galvin is confident that federal law leaves room for states to pass their own fiduciary duty rule for broker-dealers and is vigorously pursuing one of the nation’s first, telling Law360 that investors deserve better than the standards recently set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Galvin, the secretary of the commonwealth, was ready to pounce this month after the SEC established a standard of conduct that will require financial professionals to act in customers’ best interest, but not necessarily concede their own conflicts of interest. Like investor advocates and officials in New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Maryland,...

