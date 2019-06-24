Cozen O'Connor Picks Up Real Estate Atty In DC

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Cozen O’Connor has added a former Linowes & Blocher partner who will focus on acquisition, development, leasing and sales as a member of the firm’s growing real estate practice group in Washington, D.C. Grier Hoyt will join the firm after 14 years as a partner at Linowes & Blocher LLP, where he specialized in commercial leasing transactions, Cozen O’Connor said Friday. Hoyt will represent owners, developers and tenants in the D.C. area and along the East Coast, according to the announcement. “He has a lot of experience. We’re looking to have him continue to do what he does best,” said James...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS