Deals Rumor Mill: Dish, Chi-Med, NiSource

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Dish Network is close to dropping $6 billion to buy assets from Sprint and T-Mobile, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the assets Dish could buy include Sprint’s Boost Mobile unit and wireless spectrum. According to the report, a deal for the assets could come in the next few days, or it could still fall through. The asset sale is part of efforts by Sprint and T-Mobile to win regulatory approval of their planned $26 billion merger, the report said. Biopharmaceutical company Hutchison China MediTech, or Chi-Med, has postponed the launch of a planned Hong Kong...

