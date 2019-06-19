Contractors' Ex-CEO Altered Letters To Gain Gov't Perks

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A former executive for two U.S. Department of Defense contractors has pled guilty in Florida federal court to altering documents that gave him and his employees access to free government benefits while in Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of Justice said. James O'Brien, 46, pled guilty Tuesday to four counts of making false statements related to the altering of letters of authorization, referred to as LOAs, needed by contractors deployed to Afghanistan, prosecutors said. "The LOAs serve as the contractors' authorization to be deployed to Afghanistan, and set forth the U.S. government-provided benefits, such as military air travel, that the contractors may...

