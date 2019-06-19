Offshore Rig Ruling Checks State Claims At Shore

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- On June 10, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that, under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, federal wage-and-hour laws — rather than state laws — exclusively apply to workers on offshore oil platforms.[1] The ruling, which resolved a split between the Fifth and Ninth Circuits on how to interpret the OCSLA, represents an important win for companies with operations on the Outer Continental Shelf. Background Brian Newton worked as a roustabout and painter for Parker Drilling Management Services Ltd. on Parker’s platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel, off the coast of California on the OCS. Newton worked 14-day shifts, consisting...

