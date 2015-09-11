9th Circ. Judge Slams 'Opportunistic' Flip-Flop In ERISA Fight

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An en banc Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday weighed whether the Nevada labor commissioner's appeal was moot in a case testing whether ERISA preempts a state law capping damages against general contractors, with one judge calling the commissioner's flip-flop on the mootness question "opportunistic." A group of ERISA funds urged the judges to throw out a three-judge panel’s September ruling that the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn’t preempt a Nevada state law limiting the liability of certain construction contractors for labor debts incurred by a subcontractor. The funds argued that the ruling in favor of the Nevada Labor Commission...

