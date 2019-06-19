Evenly Split Pa. Justices Affirm Axing Triathlon Death Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An evenly divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld a decision that a liability waiver inked by a man who died while participating in the Philadelphia Triathlon prevented his widow from pursuing wrongful death claims against the event’s organizers. In a 3-3 split, a situation that results in automatic affirmance of the lower court, the justices found Tuesday that the release signed by Derek Valentino cleared Philadelphia Triathlon LLC of any duty of care around his participation in the event and barred his widow, Michele, from bringing any independent claim stemming from his death. “Once decedent extinguished Triathlon’s duty of care by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS