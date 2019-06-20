Wilentz Goldman Adds New Real Estate Atty In NJ

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA on Wednesday announced the arrival of real estate attorney Zain A. Naqvi to its Woodbridge, New Jersey, office, where the associate will help clients with matters relating to the state’s robust residential, commercial and industrial property markets. Naqvi joins the four-office firm’s roughly 25 real estate attorneys spanning offices in Woodbridge and Eatontown in New Jersey, as well as in Philadelphia and New York City. Naqvi’s clientele includes real estate investment trusts, commercial developers, property owners and commercial landlords navigating transactional matters such as the leasing, subleasing, acquisition and disposition of commercial properties, the firm said....

