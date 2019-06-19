An Ethics And Compliance Punch List For Gov't Contractors

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- It’s been 10 years since the Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, was amended to require government contractors to have a business ethics and compliance program — that’s right, it’s a requirement in every government contract and in most subcontracts! Aside from being a requirement in every contract and a core component of a small business’ “present responsibility” — i.e. eligibility to be a contractor at all — recent developments have made it essential for small business to address compliance now. In particular, the U.S. Department of Justice has issued guidance as to what it expects from an organization’s ethics and compliance programs and...

