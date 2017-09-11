Feds Say HSBC Holding Out On Key Docs In FIRREA Case

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal prosecutor asked a judge on Tuesday to compel HSBC to comply with a year-old subpoena in a civil fraud case against a former Deutsche Bank trader over the financial crisis, saying the government needs the files to prove its case under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act. The government sued Paul Mangione, a former Deutsche Bank mortgage-backed securities trader, in late 2017, alleging that he was liable under FIRREA for misleading investors about the quality of loans underlying securities worth $1.4 billion. One of the elements that prosecutors must prove under FIRREA is that a federally insured...

