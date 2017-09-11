Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feds Say HSBC Holding Out On Key Docs In FIRREA Case

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal prosecutor asked a judge on Tuesday to compel HSBC to comply with a year-old subpoena in a civil fraud case against a former Deutsche Bank trader over the financial crisis, saying the government needs the files to prove its case under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act.

The government sued Paul Mangione, a former Deutsche Bank mortgage-backed securities trader, in late 2017, alleging that he was liable under FIRREA for misleading investors about the quality of loans underlying securities worth $1.4 billion.

One of the elements that prosecutors must prove under FIRREA is that a federally insured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 11, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies