The Best Firms For Minority Equity Partners

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys of color are still hugely underrepresented in firms’ upper echelons, but Law360’s 2019 Diversity Snapshot shows that some are going above and beyond to put partners of color in their top ranks. Among the more than 300 law firms surveyed, attorneys of color represent 16.5% of attorneys overall and about 8.6% of equity partners, less than a percentage point increase from last year’s numbers. The data suggests that attorneys of color are not getting to the upper ranks of law firms at a comparable rate to white attorneys, despite representing at least 20% of law students for the past 30...

