Trump Urges 2nd Circ. To Freeze Financial Record Subpeonas

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the Second Circuit to block congressional subpoenas that seek a vast array of financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, saying the records are being sought for illegitimate, political purposes. Trump, his family members and his companies told the Second Circuit that the subpoenas by the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees are the product of desperation by political adversaries who want to dig up dirt on him via "overbroad" requests. The effort to force Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. to hand over documents related to the Trumps' finances also amounts...

