5th Circ. Breathes New Life Into Petrobras' Shoddy Chain Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday revived Petrobras America’s suit against an offshore equipment maker over an allegedly defective chain used to support a floating oil and gas facility, saying the lower court departed from Louisiana precedent by nixing the $160 million claims. The three-judge panel held in an unpublished decision that the lower court wrongly handed Vicinay Cadenas SA a quick win based on contractual release provisions barring Petrobras America Inc. from bringing claims against the equipment maker, pointing to a state law that invalidates prospective releases for allegations based on “intentional or gross fault.” U.S. District Judge David Hittner concluded...

