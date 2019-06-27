Responding To PBGC Termination Of Benefit Plan: Part 2

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- This is the second of a three-part article that discusses the practical consequences of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation choosing to involuntarily terminate a financially troubled defined benefit pension plan that is subject to the PBGC's pension insurance program. With limited coverage exceptions, the PBGC will step in to protect participants' and beneficiaries' accrued benefits in the defined benefit plan of a financially troubled plan, up to PBGC-guaranteed benefit limits.[1] The first part of the series of three articles discussed the circumstances that could lead the PBGC to select a plan for involuntary termination. This second part of the series will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS