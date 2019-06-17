Nreal Ripped Off Magic Leap's AR Glasses Design, Suit Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Augmented reality startup Magic Leap has accused competitor Nreal and its founder of trying to take a "free ride" on Magic Leap's design for wearable AR technology in order to speed up the development of its own Nreal Light glasses, according to a suit filed Monday in California federal court. Before he was the CEO of Hangzhou Tairuo Technology Co. Ltd. — known as Nreal — Chi Xu worked at Magic Leap as a software engineer from about July 2015 to August 2016 and signed several employment agreements, including one prohibiting the disclosure of any of the company's confidential information during...

