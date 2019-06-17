Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Nreal Ripped Off Magic Leap's AR Glasses Design, Suit Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Augmented reality startup Magic Leap has accused competitor Nreal and its founder of trying to take a "free ride" on Magic Leap's design for wearable AR technology in order to speed up the development of its own Nreal Light glasses, according to a suit filed Monday in California federal court.

Before he was the CEO of Hangzhou Tairuo Technology Co. Ltd. — known as Nreal — Chi Xu worked at Magic Leap as a software engineer from about July 2015 to August 2016 and signed several employment agreements, including one prohibiting the disclosure of any of the company's confidential information during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 17, 2019

Law Firms

Companies