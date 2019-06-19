Gov. Apologizes To Native Tribes For ‘Dark’ Calif. History

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized Wednesday to Native Americans on the state’s behalf for a “dark history” of murderous violence against tribes, issuing an executive order that recognizes more than a century of maltreatment and establishes a tribally led truth and healing council. The Democratic governor delivered the apology at a meeting with tribal leaders on a West Sacramento site where the California Indian Heritage Center is slated for construction. Newsom’s emotional remarks specified instances of extreme violence advocated by white men who governed California in the early days of its statehood and demanded the extinction of tribes. “Coordination, collaboration, vigilantes,...

