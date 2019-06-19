Fees Suit Against Firm Nixed Over Attys' 'Avoidance Tactics'

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has tossed an attorney fees suit against Roper & Thyne LLC since the suing lawyer's counsel at Nagel Rice LLP engaged in "avoidance tactics" and "blatantly disregarded" a court order by providing inadequate responses to discovery questions. Amid an ongoing discovery battle in the case, Superior Court Judge Rachelle Lea Harz on Tuesday dismissed without prejudice attorney Susan Lask's complaint due to her failure to comply with a June 7 order directing the parties to respond to certain interrogatory questions from the opposing side. "In their responses to the supplemental interrogatories, plaintiff's counsel has engaged in...

