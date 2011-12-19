Tropicana Puts Squeeze On Another Class Over 'Pure' Label

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Tropicana Products Inc. once again defeated a proposed class action challenging the "pure" claim on its orange juice packaging when a New Jersey federal judge said Wednesday that the company's label variations require the claims to be evaluated individually, not on a class basis. Those label variations sink the class certification requirement that class claims predominate over individualized ones, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini wrote in his opinion denying lead plaintiff Angelena Lewis' class certification bid. Lewis said that the "100% pure and natural orange juice" and "100% pure" language on the labels for its Pure Premium juice are misleading...

