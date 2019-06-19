Ill. Health Care Co. Exec Pleads Guilty To Medicare Fraud

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The president of a health care company admitted to an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that he is guilty of billing the government for Medicare-covered services that some of his patients did not need. Jorge Sfeir, president of Illinois-based Premier American Hispanic Medical Services SC, pled guilty to one count of health care fraud before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman. The plea came about a month before he was set for trial on eight counts of health care fraud, five counts of making false statements concerning health care matters and two counts of money laundering. Prosecutors said under federal sentencing guidelines, Sfeir should get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS