FCC Charts Next Steps Toward $100M Telemedicine Program

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will take the next step toward establishing a telehealth funding program when it votes in July to ask more targeted questions about how a $100 million pilot initiative to connect patients and doctors via the internet could be structured, the agency said Wednesday. The three-year plan will help "defray the costs of broadband service to enable low-income patients and veterans" to access internet-connected health care services, according to a draft proposal released Wednesday. The FCC plans to ask questions about who should be eligible to participate, how to measure the effectiveness of the program and how to...

