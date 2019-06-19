More Opportunity Zone Rules Unlikely, Treasury Atty Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury is not working to release a third set of proposed regulations for the 2017 tax overhaul's opportunity zone program, an attorney with the agency said Wednesday. The U.S. Department of the Treasury is still finalizing two sets of proposed rules for the opportunity zone program, which was included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (AP) For now, Treasury plans to stick with the two sets of proposed rules, which are still being finalized, Bryan Rimmke, attorney-adviser in the agency's Office of Tax Policy, said at a Federal Bar Association Section on Taxation panel discussion...

