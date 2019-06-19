New Bill Would Strike Big-Tech Immunity For Web Content

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A GOP senator proposed a bill Wednesday that would remove the legal shield that has long protected tech giants from being held liable for content posted by third parties, unless companies prove that their content-removal practices are politically "neutral." The Ending Support For Internet Censorship Act, sponsored by Josh Hawley, R-Mo., would require massive tech platforms to seek certification from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that the way they moderate posts is not "politically biased" in order to receive the immunity from liability for third-party content long enshrined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Supporters of the CDA say the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS