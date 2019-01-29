PG&E Wants Bankruptcy Court To Stop Securities Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Beleaguered PG&E Corp. has asked the Northern California bankruptcy court to put a stop to a securities suit alleging that company directors misled investors about the utility's wildfire-related liability, saying it should be shielded from the suit while under Chapter 11 protection. In a complaint filed Tuesday, PG&E said the suit led by Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico and York County, Pennsylvania, hinges on the same facts and allegations that are central to its bankruptcy filings and that allowing the case to move forward could interfere with the utility's attempts to reorganize. "Permitting the securities plaintiffs to repackage the wildfire claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS